Waqar Younis To Miss Out First Pakistan V Sri Lanka ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:07 PM

Waqar Younis to miss out first Pakistan v Sri Lanka ODI

The national bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss Pakistan's first ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on September 27, as he would travel to Sydney to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The national bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss Pakistan's first ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on September 27, as he would travel to Sydney to attend his daughter's graduation ceremony.

Waqar will return in time for the second one-dayer on September 29, and join Pakistan men's team in Karachi, a Pakistan cricket board press release said on Saturday.

Waqar had conveyed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this commitment prior to his appointment as the bowling coach.

