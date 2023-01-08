UrduPoint.com

Waqas Shines In Ludhiana Club Victory In 20-K Cup T20 Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Waqas shines in Ludhiana Club victory in 20-K Cup T20 Cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Muhammad Waqas' brilliant batting display steered Ludhiana cricket Club to a convincing 23-run victory over Apollo Club in the fifth match of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at the Model Town Greens ground on Sunday.

Apollo Club won the toss and asked Ludhiana Club to bat first. Ludhiana Club batters batted aggressively and posted a huge total of 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Waqas was hero of the day with his superb batting display as he played 53 balls to hammer impressive 89 runs which included ten boundaries and five maximums.

Waqas teammates Asim Ali Nasir (17), Zeeshan Khan (15) and Muhammad Usama (15) also batted well and contributed significant runs in the total, making it a decent one. Asad Rafique took two wickets for Apollo Club while Nisar Ahmad, Afaq Khan, M Rameez and Abyaz Rizvi got one wicket apiece.

Apollo Club though started their run-chase well but their middle order failed to contribute well and despite some serious efforts from the lower order, they couldn't reach the target, thus losing the match by 23 runs.

Hashim Ibrahim top-scored with 29 runs while M Akhlaq scored 21 and Asad Rafique unbeaten 20 runs.

Fahad Munir and Danish Mushtaq bagged two wickets each for Ludhiana Club.

For his outstanding batting display, Muhammad Waqas of Ludhiana Club was declared player of the match.

On Monday (January 9, 2023), three matches will be played. Cricket Center will take on Model Town Whites,Model Town Club will play against Prince Club while Township Whites will compete against Lucky Star Club.

All the matches will start at 11:00 am.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Ludhiana Nasir January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.