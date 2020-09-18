UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warholm Sets Blistering Pace But Misses World Record

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Warholm sets blistering pace but misses world record

Rome, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm ran a blistering 47.07 seconds to win the Rome leg of the Diamond League series on Thursday but missed out on the world record.

Two-time world champion Warholm, the second fastest 400m hurdler in history, had been hoping to topple Kevin Young's long-standing mark of 46.78sec which the American set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The 24-year-old Norwegian had to settle for a meet record as he outdistanced his rivals with France's Ludvy Vaillant a distant second at 48.69sec, with Rasmus Magi of Estonia third in 48.

72.

Warholm holds the second fastest time in history with the European record of 46.87 clocked in Stockholm last August, coming within 0.09 of Young's 28-year mark.

Warholm bettered his 47.08 from Berlin last week in the Italian capital.

Ukraine went one-two in the high jump with Yuliya Levchenko clearing 1.98 metres to finish ahead of world silver medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and Australia's Nicola McDermott, who jumped 1.95.

Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands won the women's 400m in a time of 50.98sec with countrywoman Bol Femke taking the 400m hurdles event in 53.90.

