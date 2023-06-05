UrduPoint.com

Wasim Akram Asks India's Quicks To Stay Patient Against Australia's Top-order

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Wasim Akram asks India's quicks to stay patient against Australia's top-order

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Legendary Pakistan fast bowler and former captain Wasim Akram has urged India's quicks to stay patient against Australia's top-order and not fall into the habit of dropping too short early in their spell.

Wasim is well-renowned as one of the best pacers of all time, with the Pakistan great amassing a total of 414 Test wickets throughout a glittering 17-year Test career.

The left-armer was one of the most accomplished exponents of swing bowling and knows both India and Australia will get ample opportunity to extract plenty of movement from The Oval pitch when the one-off World Test Championship Final commences on Wednesday.

India's pace attack will be based around the experienced duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, with all-rounder Shardul Thakur a likely starter and Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav also in contention should selectors opt to play an extra seamer.

"These guys are experienced, and they shouldn't get carried away (with the new ball)," Wasim said, as quoted by the ICC on its website on Monday.

"We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don't give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler.

"(Early on) don't get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want." Wasim had a fine record bowling at most grounds around the world, but it was at The Oval where the former Pakistan skipper claimed his best Test figures in England when he took 6/67 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test of an epic series to lead his side to a memorable triumph in 1992.

It was Wasim and fellow quick Waqar Younis that troubled the England batters with their reverse swing during parts of that series and the Pakistan great is once again expecting swing to be a factor during the World Test Championship Final.

"This pitch normally favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here... it was always at the end of August or start of September," Wasim said.

"This one is in June, the square is different, fresh square, and the ball is different altogether as a Dukes."

