Wasim Akram Is Happy Over Clean-beach Of Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

The former pacer says people from outside Karachi can also visit sea view now, and lauds the role of local players over rubbish-free beach.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Former Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram is happy to see “clean” sea-view of Karachi, and lauded the people during his morning walk.

Taking to Twitter, Wasim Akram shared the video of Karachi Sea-view and said there was now beautiful view.

He wrote: “Finally something positive, congratulations to Karachittes and CBC, special thanks to Sarfaraz and his team who work tirelessly every day,”.

Akram also showed his fans and followers the clean beach, with a message: “What great cleanliness has been done on the beach. People from outside Karachi can come and visit this beach.

“Tell them that it is our beach,” he added.

Earlier in Sept, he had expressed anger over pollution and rubbish at the sea-view of Karachi, and urged the people to play their positive role.

