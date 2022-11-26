UrduPoint.com

Wasim Akram Shares His Rehabilitation Experience

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2022 | 02:38 PM

The former pacer says that he became addict of cocaine and his former wife asked him to undergo rehab to fight against addiction.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) Swing king and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram disclosed his cocaine addiction in his autobiography, Sultan A Memoir.

In a recent interview to a local news outlet, Wasim Akram revealed that he was forced to undergo rehabilitation centre in Pakistan for more than two months. He made these revelations during his interview for his book.

He also revealed as how he became addict of the cocaine.

"It started when someone at a party in England said, " do you wanna try it?" . He said he replied, "yeah,".

He said when he returned Pakistan he realized that he could not fuction without it. Wasim said his late wife felt hurt and his kids were young while his late wife asked him that he needed help.

He sais that she told him about rehab and suggested him to go there for rehabilitation.

Wasim said that he told him that he would go there for a month but the centre kept him for two months against his will.

He further shares that the rehabilitation center was a horrible place and that was very tough time for him.

Akram also opened about the passing away his first wife and the challenges he faced while raising his two young boys.

"I had no idea what they were eating, I used to go to every class, and attend parent-teacher meetings. I had to be friendly with their friends' parents. But I accept this fact that every parent around my kids helped a lot," he added.

Akram played in 104 Tests for Pakistan and took 414 wickets. He also took 502 wickets in 356 One-Day Internationals during his career.

