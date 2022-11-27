UrduPoint.com

'We Have The Quality', Says Flick Ahead Of Spain World Cup Clash

Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2022 | 12:30 AM

'We have the quality', says Flick ahead of Spain World Cup clash

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Germany coach Hansi Flick insisted on Saturday his struggling team have the quality to defeat rampant Spain as they prepared for their do-or-die World Cup clash.

Flick and Germany were left reeling after crashing to a shock opening defeat to Japan in Group E, an upset that has left them staring down the barrel of a first round elimination for a second straight World Cup.

A loss to the Spaniards would see Germany eliminated if Japan avoid defeat against Costa Rica in Sunday's other Group E game.

Flick however is confident that Germany have the talent to reignite their World Cup campaign against a Spanish side that destroyed Costa Rica 7-0 in their first game.

"We have a team that has quality, that can implement the things (we are working on), and we are very positive about it," Flick said.

"We need to arrive with courage and with faith in our quality for this game against Spain." Flick appeared at Saturday's press conference alone -- a breach of FIFA regulations that requires teams to make a player available to speak to reporters on the eve of each game.

Flick said he appeared solo to avoid one of his players having to make a three-hour round trip from Germany's seaside base camp to Doha.

"We just don't want to expect any player to drive here for so long. It's a total of almost three hours sitting in the car," Flick said.

"We have a very important game tomorrow.

I said I'll do it (the press conference) alone because the players - from 1 to 26 - are all important.

"We are currently in a very important phase and they should prepare and train." Flick meanwhile rejected suggestions that Germany had been distracted ahead of the Japan game because of their decision to protest against FIFA's "One love" armband ban prior to the game.

"I am able to fade all of the background noise out," Flick said.

"For me, the focus has always been on the football. I am completely convinced of what we are doing." Flick, who was named German coach after taking Bayern Munich to the sextuple in 2020 including a 1-0 Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain, called the match "our first final of this World Cup".

Flick declined to speculate about whether a second consecutive early exit would mean the four-time World Cup winners were no longer part of football's elite.

"The game on Sunday will answer that (whether Germany is still a world footballing power). Maybe we will have a different answer, a better answer, to that question."Leroy Sane, who missed the first match against Japan with a knee injury, trained again with the team on Saturday but Flick said he would need to check the former Manchester City winger's fitness ahead of the game.

"With Leroy we need to wait and see how he goes," Flick said. "Afterwards we can say more. He is happy that he can train with us again."

Related Topics

Football Protest World German Car FIFA Germany Doha Spain Japan Costa Rica Sunday 2020 All From PSG Manchester City Bayern Coach Love

Recent Stories

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

25 minutes ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

25 minutes ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

42 minutes ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

42 minutes ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

44 minutes ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.