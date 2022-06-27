Wellbrock, Cunha win world 5km open water titles

German Florian Wellbrock won his first individual title of the 2022 world championships in the men's 5km open water event, with Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha winning the women's race for the second time in Hungary on Monday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :German Florian Wellbrock won his first individual title of the 2022 world championships in the men's 5km open water event, with Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha winning the women's race for the second time in Hungary on Monday.

Reigning 10km Olympic champion Wellbrock completed the course in Lake Balaton in 52 minutes and 48.80 seconds to beat Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri by 3.90secs.

Mykhailo Romanchuk won his and Ukraine's second swimming medal of the championships by taking bronze.

It was Wellbrock's third world title after his 10km and 1500m freestyle successes three years ago in Gwangju.

The 24-year-old had already taken silver in the 800m and 1500m free races in the pool in Budapest last week.

World and Olympic champion Paltrinieri had to settle for his ninth individual world championship medal, adding to his 1500m victory.

Cunha, Olympic champion over 10km, won the women's race, pipping France's Aurelie Muller by 0.90sec.

It was the sixth world title for the 30-year-old Brazilian, a four-time gold medallist over 25km, who also won the 5km race in 2019.