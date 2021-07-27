Werth makes Olympic history as Germans win team dressage

Isabell Werth became the first rider to win seven equestrian Olympic gold medals when Germany took the team dressage title in Tokyo on Tuesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Isabell Werth became the first rider to win seven equestrian Olympic gold medals when Germany took the team dressage title in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old has accrued six team titles and one individual gold in six different Games.

Werth -- who also extended her record haul of Olympic medals to 11 -- takes sole possession of the record she held jointly with late compatriot Reiner Klimke.

Werth and her horse Bella Rose 2 -- who performed to a musical medley of Ode To Joy, Madama Butterfly and Beethoven -- scored 2740.5 points.

The German all-female trio won a 14th team crown since 1928 with 8178 points.

Werth, Dorothee Schneider and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl will also be serious contenders for the individual title on Wednesday.

Despite the victory, Werth was unimpressed by the seven judges' tally.

"I'm so happy about her (Bella Rose 2) and I'm long enough in the sport to deal with it, and to cope with it," she said.

"I think she deserves more, but it is like it is." Bredow-Werndl -- the last to ride -- was a figure of joy at the end as she jumped off TSF Valera and hugged one of the coaches.

The United States took silver with 7747 points. Their three riders -- including Steffen Peters who was on the bronze medal-winning team in 2016 -- shedding a few tears.

Britain added bronze to the gold and silver they won in 2012 and 2016 respectively, scoring 7723 points.

British rider Charlotte Dujardin will hope she can bounce back on her mount Gio on Wednesday and become only the second rider to win three successive individual Olympic titles.