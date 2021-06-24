UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Brom Hire Barnsley's Ismael As New Boss

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:58 PM

West Brom hire Barnsley's Ismael as new boss

West Bromwich Albion hired Barnsley's Valerien Ismael as their new manager on Thursday as the Championship club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt next season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :West Bromwich Albion hired Barnsley's Valerien Ismael as their new manager on Thursday as the Championship club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt next season.

Ismael agreed a four-year contract with Albion after second tier Barnsley negotiated a compensation package.

The 45-year-old Frenchman replaces Sam Allardyce, who stepped down at the end of the season after failing to keep West Brom in the Premier League.

Ismael guided Barnsley to the Championship play-offs this season after taking over in October 2020 with the club 21st in the table.

The former Bayern Munich defender won 25 of his 44 games in charge before Barnsley lost to Swansea in the play-off semi-finals.

"I am delighted to welcome Valerien to The Hawthorns," West Brom chief executive Xu Kehe told the club's website.

"Valerien has established a reputation as an excellent coach and I have been impressed by his professionalism, enthusiasm and hunger to succeed.

"His performance last season with Barnsley, and his coaching career to date, all point to a man who has a long, successful career in front of him.

"I am confident that by working together we will be able to achieve our goal of returning to the Premier League."

Related Topics

Man Swansea October 2020 All Bayern Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

IG Police Rai chairs meeting of coordination & imp ..

5 minutes ago

Law Minister chairs meeting of sub-committee on EC ..

5 minutes ago

Two-day Int'l seminar concludes at PMAS-AAUR

5 minutes ago

Road safety seminar held at National Highways and ..

10 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong plant Pak-China `Frien ..

10 minutes ago

US Authorities Hope to Find More Survivors After B ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.