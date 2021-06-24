West Bromwich Albion hired Barnsley's Valerien Ismael as their new manager on Thursday as the Championship club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt next season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :West Bromwich Albion hired Barnsley's Valerien Ismael as their new manager on Thursday as the Championship club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt next season.

Ismael agreed a four-year contract with Albion after second tier Barnsley negotiated a compensation package.

The 45-year-old Frenchman replaces Sam Allardyce, who stepped down at the end of the season after failing to keep West Brom in the Premier League.

Ismael guided Barnsley to the Championship play-offs this season after taking over in October 2020 with the club 21st in the table.

The former Bayern Munich defender won 25 of his 44 games in charge before Barnsley lost to Swansea in the play-off semi-finals.

"I am delighted to welcome Valerien to The Hawthorns," West Brom chief executive Xu Kehe told the club's website.

"Valerien has established a reputation as an excellent coach and I have been impressed by his professionalism, enthusiasm and hunger to succeed.

"His performance last season with Barnsley, and his coaching career to date, all point to a man who has a long, successful career in front of him.

"I am confident that by working together we will be able to achieve our goal of returning to the Premier League."