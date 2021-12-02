West Indies back in the fight with Nissanka wicket

:West Indies dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the last ball before lunch Thursday and are back in the fight against Sri Lanka, who were 151-4 on day four of the second Test in Galle

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :West Indies dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the last ball before lunch Thursday and are back in the fight against Sri Lanka, who were 151-4 on day four of the second Test in Galle.

The tourists are chasing their maiden Test win on Sri Lankan soil and the opener's departure brought them right back into the game after a morning of toil.

Sri Lanka had erased a first innings deficit of 49 and were leading by 102 at the break but Nissanka's leg before dismissal off a Roston Chase delivery was a bitter blow.

His conservative but crucial 78-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva widened the lead with just four boundaries for his 66.

West Indies did make an early breakthrough in the first half hour against debutant Charith Asalanka when Nkrumah Bonner held onto a bat pad catch at short leg off Veerasammy Permaul.

The left-arm spinner starred in the first innings with a six-wicket haul but Permaul struggled to make a dent in the middle order on Thursday. He was 1-55 at lunch.

The attack switched to pace in the 47th over but that too failed to make inroads, with de Silva pulling Kemar Roach for consecutive boundaries.

De Silva was unbeaten on 45 at lunch and survived an early close call when wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva spilled the chance off Jomel Warrican.