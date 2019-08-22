UrduPoint.com
West Indies Bowl In Test Against India

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:33 PM

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat at the start of the first Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

After dominating the preceding T20 and One-Day International series, India are seeking to extend their dominance in the Caribbean.

The tourists are fielding a team featuring three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner, Ravindra Jadeja getting the nod ahead of Ravi Ashwin, the 'Man of the Series' when the tourists last played in the Caribbean three years ago.

There is also no place in the final 11 for Rohit Sharma with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari preferred in the middle-order of a batting line-up where captain Virat Kohli has been the star performer so far on this campaign.

In a surprise move, West Indies have omitted first-choice wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and given a debut to 30-year-old middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks.

Shai Hope will do duties behind the stumps for the match.

Seeking their first Test and series victories over India for 17 years, the hosts were also forced to make a late change with an ankle injury ruling out all-rounder Keemo Paul. His place in the side has been taken by seamer Miguel Cummins.

Teams West Indies -- Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel India -- Virat Kohli (captain), K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant SharmaUmpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

