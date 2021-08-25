West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

Brief scores at lunch on the fifth and final day of the second Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Tuesday

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fifth and final day of the second Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Tuesday: Pakistan 302-9 declared (Fawad Alam 124 n.o., Babar Azam 75, Mohammad Rizwan 31; J.

Seales 3-31, K. Roach 3-68, J.

Holder 2-46) and 176-6 declared (Imran Butt 37, Babar Azam 33, Abid Ali 29, A. Joseph 2-24, J. Holder 2-27) vs West Indies 150 (N. Bonner 37, J. Blackwood 33; Shaheen Shah Afridi 6-61, Mohammad Abbas 3-44) and 113-5 (K.

Brathwaite 39 n.o., J. Blackwood 25; Hasan Ali 2-24, Nauman Ali 1-10, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-21)Toss: West IndiesMatch Situation: West Indies need 216 more runs to win with five wickets in hand.