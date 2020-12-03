Wheelchair handball match played

In order to mark 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities', a wheelchair handball match was played at Government MC Higher Secondary School, GM Abad here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :In order to mark 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities', a wheelchair handball match was played at Government MC Higher Secondary school, GM Abad here Thursday.

The match was played between Punjab green and Punjab white under the aegis of Ghulamabad handball club.

Punjab green won the match by 7-3 goals.

CEO HNB Agri farms, Haris Bilal was chief guest, while Rana Abdul Wahab, Rana Muneer Ahmed Khan, Rana Muhammad Khan and a number of people were present on the occasion.

Cash prizes were given to all players of both teams, besides trophy to the winning team.