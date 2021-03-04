UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williams Century, Bowlers Help Zimbabwe Trounce Afghanistan Inside Two Days

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Williams century, bowlers help Zimbabwe trounce Afghanistan inside two days

Abu Dhabi, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A century from skipper Sean Williams coupled with destructive pace bowling from Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi led Zimbabwe to a 10-wicket win over Afghanistan inside two days in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Williams hit 105 to guide Zimbabwe to 250 all out before Afghanistan -- trailing by 119 -- were bowled out for 135 in their second innings.

That left Zimbabwe to score 17 runs which they made without any loss.

"It was a fantastic team performance. I was really happy with my seam bowlers. Obviously it was a difficult wicket to bat on, but these challenges come in Test cricket," said Williams at the presentation ceremony.

"If we take them head on, we'll succeed. Test cricket can swing in a couple of games. In this game, the senior players came to the party, which is what I want. The younger guys will learn from it." Afghanistan had been bowled out for 131 in their first innings.

Lanky pacer Muzarabani finished with 2-14 -- and six wickets in the match -- while his new ball partner Nyauchi took 3-30, also getting six in the match.

Afghanistan were facing an innings defeat at 81-7 but opener Ibrahim Zadran fought hard during his 76 -- his second half-century -- and added 48 for the eighth wicket with Amir Hamza who remained 21 not out.

Zadran batted for three hours and hit ten boundaries.

This becomes Afghanistan's third defeat in five Tests since gaining status to play the five-day format in 2017.

"Yesterday we won a good toss but they bowled good lines and our boys played poor shots as well," admitted Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan.

The writing was very much on the wall when Nyauchi had Abdul Malik in the second over for a duck for the batsman's pair on debut.

Nyauchi then dismissed Rahmat Shah (zero) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (four) while Muzarabani had Munir Ahmad (one) and rival skipper Asghar (14) to leave Afghanistan rocking at 47-6.

Nyauchi's previous best of 3-69 was on his debut against Sri Lanka at Harare last year.

Earlier, resuming at 133-5, Zimbabwe added 117 more runs to gain a crucial lead.

Williams, who resumed on 54, lost his overnight partner Ryan Burl for eight but then found an able partner in Regis Chakabva (44) as the duo added 75 for the seventh wicket.

Williams completed his third Test century, and second in successive Tests, soon after lunch with a single to square leg.

But he fell for 105 while flicking spinner Amir Hamza straight to mid-wicket.

Williams had 10 boundaries while Chakabva smashed a six and six fours.

Left-arm spinner Hamza finished with career-best figures of 6-75 -- his second five-for in Tests after his 5-74 against West Indies at Lucknow in 2019.

The second Test starts on March 10, also in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan Century Poor Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi Guide Lucknow Lead Harare Zimbabwe Amir Hamza Rahmat Shah March 2017 2019 All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

1 hour ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

57 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

57 minutes ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

1 hour ago

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed

57 minutes ago

Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.