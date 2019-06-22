UrduPoint.com
Williamson And Taylor Get New Zealand Back On Track

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor led New Zealand's recovery after the Black Caps lost both their openers to golden ducks in the first over of a World Cup match against the West Indies on Saturday.

New Zealand's senior batsmen, who came together at seven for two, shared an unbroken century stand to take the Black Caps to 144-2 off 30 overs at Old Trafford.

Williamson was 79 not out -- his third successive fifty of the tournament following a match-winning hundred against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Taylor was 60 not out as the 2015 losing finalists batted first for the first time in this year's World Cup.

Earlier, West Indies made a sensational start after captain Jason Holder won the toss on a sunny day in Manchester.

Left-arm quick Cottrell was on target first ball with a delivery that thudded into the pads of Martin Guptill.

Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge initially said "not out" but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with replays showing the ball had pitched in line and would have hit leg stump.

Guptill, who made a World Cup record 237 not out when New Zealand beat the West Indies in a 2015 quarter-final, had to go and the Black Caps were none for one.

Misfielding by Carlos Brathwaite allowed new batsman Williamson to get off the mark with an all-run four.

Williamson then cover-drove Cottrell for three off the fourth ball of the over to leave Colin Munro, his side's other opener on strike.

He too fell first ball, beaten completely by another yorker that smashed into his stumps.

For the second time in the over Cottrell, still a serving member of the Jamaica Defence Force, greeted a wicket with his trademark military salute.

It was only the second time both openers in a World Cup match had fallen for first-ball noughts, with Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Tillakaratne Dilshan collecting golden ducks against Afghanistan in 2015.

But they fell to two different bowlers -- Dawlat Zadran and Shapoor Zadran.

Williamson and Taylor, however, repaired the damage in style.

The skipper's controlled fifty came off 75 balls and included four fours.

Taylor got to the landmark in 68 balls with seven boundaries.

The West Indies were seventh in the 10-team round-robin group table before the start of Saturday's matches and struggling to qualify for the semi-finals after losing to Bangladesh last time out.

