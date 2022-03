Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Sunday as England beat New Zealand by one wicket in Auckland.

New Zealand 203 all out in 48.5 overs (M. Green 52, S. Devine 41; Cross 3-35, Ecclestone 3-41)England 204-9 in 47.2 overs (N. Sciver 61, H. Knight 42; Mackay 4-34).