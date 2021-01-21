Work on laying synthetic astro-turf project begins

The construction work for laying synthetic astro-turf project of hockey ground has been started

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The construction work for laying synthetic astro-turf project of hockey ground has been started.

The astro-turf hockey ground will be built on 80 kanals land fixed at Matti Tal Road.

Divisional sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that the up filling of land has been started as Project Management Unit (PMU) is monitoring it.

He informed that Rs 100 million funds out of total cost of Rs 155.787 millions� had been released for the project by the provincial government.

He said that the civil work on the project will be started soon and added that hopefully the project will also be completed by upcoming financial year.

DSO said that it was an old demand of the hockey players of this area and a better place would be available for the hockey players to boost their game.