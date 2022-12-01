UrduPoint.com

World Athletics Working Group To Recommend Reinstating RusAF Membership In March 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

World Athletics Working Group to Recommend Reinstating RusAF Membership in March 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The World Athletics Council did not reinstate the membership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the organization on Wednesday, however, a taskforce group will issue final recommendations on the reinstatement in March 2023, head of the World Athletics Russia Taskforce Group Rune Andersen said.

"The current RusAF leadership team has embedded a new culture of good governance and tolerance for doping throughout the organization. It has also taken concrete steps to spread that culture throughout the regions and (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) also appears to be working effectively at an operational level, including conducting testing of Russian athletes that appears to be of sufficient quantity and quality," Andersen said at a press conference.

The head emphasized that RusAF has taken various steps of initiatives that were not required by the reinstatement plan and the taskforce would like to meet with the federation's leadership in December.

"The taskforce expects to be in a position by March 2023 to make a final recommendation on the reinstatement of RusAF," Andersen specified.

In October, RusAF has undergone an audit, which is part of the roadmap for the restoration of the organization's membership.

In November 2015, RusAF was temporarily deprived of its membership in World Athletics (then - IAAF) amid a doping scandal. World Athletics has repeatedly extended the suspension of RusAF.

The World Athletics Council also extended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions due to the situation in Ukraine until further notice, according to World Athletics head Sebastian Coe.

In late February, the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. A number of international sports federations followed this recommendation. World Athletics banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions on March 1.

Related Topics

World Scandal Sports Ukraine Russia February March October November December 2015 International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

1 hour ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

1 hour ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

2 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.