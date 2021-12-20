World class players could be produced by promoting sports: Zubair Macha

Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha on Monday said promotion of sports activities at school and college-level would help produce world class players at national level

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha on Monday said promotion of sports activities at school and college-level would help produce world class players at national level.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of SSA Quaid-e-Azam Day Softball Festival as chief guest at Trinity Girls School and College Ground, he said his organization had been playing a pivotal role in unearthing new talent by patronizing sports and sportsmen and these efforts would be further accelerated with the passage of time to make a difference on the sports front.

Softball Federation of Pakistan Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Sindh Softball Association President Waseem Hashmi, Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary Murad Hussain, Chairman Coaching Committee Faraz Aijaz, and a number of other sports organizers and luminaries were also present on the occasion.

The Combaxx Sports GM said school and college-level sports were must for promoting any sports.

He lauded the holding of the softball tournaments at the school and college level and hoped that such events will definitely help provide opportunities to youth to horn their skills and shine into gems.

He said Combaxx Sports played a pivotal role in promoting sports at the national and international level by providing quality sports goods to youth at reasonable and affordable prices so that they could avail and utilize world-level sports goods to be at par with international players.

Later, Jinnah IX easily overcame Quaid-e-Millat IX 12-8 in the inaugural match of the day. Highlights of the match were the good display of talent by Ammara, Fareesha, and Nida, who scored 3 runs each.

In the second match of the day, Iqbal IX beat Fatima Jinnah IX 13-11 runs after a sensational contest. Zara, Ayesa, Mursaleen and Farah Khan scored two runs each for the winners.

For the losing side, Hira Mughal, Samina Haris, and Muneeba Farhan scored two runs each.