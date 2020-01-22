UrduPoint.com
World Soccer Cup 2026 To Add 1Mln Jobs To US Economy - FIFA President

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The world soccer championship, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, will add at least a million jobs to the US economy, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"In the United States, Mr. President, in the view of World Cup 2026 we have to create at least 1 million jobs for American citizens involved in soccer," Infantino said.

The FIFA president noted that the 2018 World Cup generated 1.

5 million jobs in Russia, the then host country for the soccer championship.

But Infantino said the World Cup is more than jobs, finances and the economy.

"It gives joy and it gives hope to millions and millions of people all over the world," Infantino said.

Infantino praised Trump for his involvement in World Cup 2026 from the very beginning and presented him with a soccer ball as a reminder of what "the real priorities in life are."

