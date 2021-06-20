World Test Championship final scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of India's first innings on the third day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday: India 1st Innings (overnight: 146-3) R.

Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34 S. Gill c Watling b Wagner 28 C. Pujara lbw b Boult 8 V. Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44 A. Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49 R. Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4 R. Jadeja c Watling b Boult 15 R.

Ashwin c Latham b Southee 22 I. Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4 J. Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0 M. Shami not out 4 Extras (lb3, nb2) 5 Total (all out, 92.

1 overs, 432 mins) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Rohit), 2-63 (Gill), 3-88 (Pujara), 4-149 (Kohli), 5-156 (Pant), 6-182 (Rahane), 7-205 (Ashwin), 8-213 (Ishant), 9-213 (Bumrah), 10-217 (Jadeja) Bowling: Southee 22-6-64-1; Boult 21.1-4-47-2; Jamieson 22-12-31-5 (1nb); De Grandhomme 12-6-32-0; Wagner 15-5-40-2 (1nb) New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).