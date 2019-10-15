Wrestler Inam records back-to-back wins at World Beach Games

Pakistan's top wrestler Inam Muhammad Butt got off a flying start at ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar when on Monday he recorded two back-to-back wins over his Portuguese and Georgian opponents

The 30-year-old, who was Pakistan's sole gold medallist in last year's Commonwealth Games outclassed Adao Rafael da Silva of Portugal 3-0 in the opening bout of 90kg division of Group A, while in the second fight he outshone Georgia's Dato Marsagishivili, according to information received here.

In the pursuit of gold medal, he will next wrestle with Azerbaijan's Kanan Aliyev and Turkey's Murat Ozkan.

Butt is country's acclaimed wrestler since 2010 when he had claimed gold medal in Commonwealth Games by outclassed India's Anuj Kumar. Since then, he had never looked back and earned several medals that include two World Beach Wrestling titles and an Asian Beach Games gold.