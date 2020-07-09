UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasir Shah Hopes Googlies Will Be His Most Important Weapon In England

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:28 PM

Yasir Shah hopes googlies will be his most important weapon in England

Wrist-spinner Yasir Shah is working on his googly and batting ahead of the Test series against England, which begins early next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Wrist-spinner Yasir Shah is working on his googly and batting ahead of the Test series against England, which begins early next month.

Yasir is hoping that the dry wickets in England will aid his googlies. He has been working on the variation with Mushtaq Ahmed, who is in the Pakistan setup as their spin bowling coach.

"My googly is coming out well," Yasir was quoted as saying by International Cricket Council (ICC) on its website on Thursday.

t "In the two-day match, all the googlies I bowled landed well and spun well. I think it will be my most important weapon." While the day international cricket returned saw just 17.4 overs being played, August is generally drier in England with spinners expected to get better purchase off the wicket.

"Counties usually sign spinners for July to September because in these three months, spinners get help on dry wickets," Yasir said while adding that he is "hopeful that the wickets will assist the spinners." Yasir is also aiming to add valuable runs down the order with his batting like he did in Australia last year when he scored his maiden Test century.

"I am working on my batting in the nets. When the team needs you, you need to step up. So I do have a target, of scoring a century in England. If I can hit a hundred at Adelaide, I can do it here as well."The first of the three-match Test series is scheduled to start on August 5 in Manchester while Southampton will host the next two matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century ICC Australia Adelaide Southampton Manchester Yasir Shah July August September All Coach Weapon

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

45 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

49 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

58 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Fruits, vegetables exports grew during 11 months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.