Yasir Shah hopes googlies will be his most important weapon in England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Wrist-spinner Yasir Shah is working on his googly and batting ahead of the Test series against England, which begins early next month.

Yasir is hoping that the dry wickets in England will aid his googlies. He has been working on the variation with Mushtaq Ahmed, who is in the Pakistan setup as their spin bowling coach.

"My googly is coming out well," Yasir was quoted as saying by International Cricket Council (ICC) on its website on Thursday.

t "In the two-day match, all the googlies I bowled landed well and spun well. I think it will be my most important weapon." While the day international cricket returned saw just 17.4 overs being played, August is generally drier in England with spinners expected to get better purchase off the wicket.

"Counties usually sign spinners for July to September because in these three months, spinners get help on dry wickets," Yasir said while adding that he is "hopeful that the wickets will assist the spinners." Yasir is also aiming to add valuable runs down the order with his batting like he did in Australia last year when he scored his maiden Test century.

"I am working on my batting in the nets. When the team needs you, you need to step up. So I do have a target, of scoring a century in England. If I can hit a hundred at Adelaide, I can do it here as well."The first of the three-match Test series is scheduled to start on August 5 in Manchester while Southampton will host the next two matches.