Yelich out for season after freak knee injury

Los Angeles, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his kneecap during Milwaukee's 4-3 win over Miami on Tuesday.

Star slugger Yelich limped out of the game after fouling a 79.8mph slider from Marlins pitcher Elieser Hernandez straight onto his right knee.

Brewers backroom staff and manager Craig Counsell rushed to Yelich's assistance after he crumpled to the ground.

The 27-year-old outfielder attempted to stand up but immediately sat back down with his leg bent at an angle.

"Christian Yelich left tonight's game with a fractured right knee cap," the Brewers later announced on Twitter.

"He will miss the remainder of the season."