Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the latter's office in Islamabad.

According to a PCB press release issued here on Monday, the Prime Minister, as Patron PCB, appreciated measures adopted by the PCB management committee and assured his support. PM Kakar directed the Chairman MC to expand PCB’s outreach to remote regions of the country.

The premier further promised his government's support in successful conduct of the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Addressing concerns about potential scheduling clashes with general election day in February, Kakar said adjustments to the HBL PSL matches should be made to prevent any interference with the voting process.

Emphasising significance of fostering stronger bonds with other cricket boards, PM Kakar commended PCB’s efforts and stressed the importance of enhancing relations with boards like Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar asked the PCB to collaborate with stakeholders and security agencies in preparation for the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. He reiterated the government's support for the PCB's initiatives aimed at fostering cricket across all levels within the country.