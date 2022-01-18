UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Opt To Bat Against Sri Lanka In Second ODI

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a bid to keep their one-day international series alive on Tuesday

The tourists, who lost the first of the three matches despite scoring 296 while batting first, come in unchanged at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

"The guys did really well in the last game to set up a good platform and hopefully they can do the same again," Ervine said at the toss.

"I think we played a lot of positive cricket though, and need to capitalise on that. But there are a few areas we hope to improve on." Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have made one change from their five-wicket win on Sunday with Dushmantha Chameera returning for injured Chamika Gunasekara.

"We're very confident on the run chase after the last game," Shanaka said on batting second.

"The start however is crucial, we need to make sure our fielding is up to the mark, and we need to take our catches as well. The powerplay is going to be very important." Teams Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)tv Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

