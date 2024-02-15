Zone-II Whites, Zone-IV Whites move into semi-finals of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 inter zonal cricket tourney

- Home
Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Zone-II Whites and Zone-IV Whites moved into semi finals after thrilling victories against their opponents in the quarter finals of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament played at various cricket grounds.
The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.
Scores in Brief:
In the 3rd Quarter Final Zone-II Whites beat Zone-VII Blues by 2 runs at KCCA Stadium. Zone-II Whites 174 allout in 43.2 overs. Iftikhar 42 2x4 1x6 not out, Burair Ali 22, Abdullah Waheed 20.
Arman Khan (mf) 6/30, Zaid Hasan 2/26.
Zone- VII Blues 172/9 in 45 overs. Qasim Khan 38, Muhammad Eijaz 27, Waqas Ahmed 26. Abdullah Waheed (rlb) 3/15, Waheed Khan 2/24.
In the last Quarter Final Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-V Whites by 1 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-V Whites 165 allout in 33.3 overs. Junaid Khan 60 10x4, Fawad Shah 23. Hazrat Bahadur (mf) 5/26, Muhammad Iqrar 2/18.
Zone-IV Whites 166/9 in 44.4 overs. Ayan Khan 63 8x4, Daniyal Niazi 38. Rizwan ullah (mf) 3/31, Saifullah 2/40.
