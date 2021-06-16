Airbus Asked US to Allow Delivery of Parts for AngoSat-2 Satellite to Russia - Official

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is expecting permission from the United States to deliver US-made parts for the Angolan communication satellite AngoSat-2, Vladimir Terekhov, the head of Airbus Defense and Space in Russia and Belarus, told Sputnik on Wednesday

A space industry source told Sputnik on Tuesday that the production of AngoSat-2 in Russia had hit a snag due to lack of US permit for delivering a payload module that contains US electronic components.

"We are [currently] receiving the license. We have approached the corresponding US regulators," Terekhov said at the Global Space Exploration Conference 2021.

In September, Nikolay Testoyedov, the director general of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev Company, a part of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, told Sputnik that the satellite is scheduled for launch from the cosmodrome Baikonur in March 2022.

In 2009, Russia and Angola agreed that Moscow would produce the communication satellite AngoSat-1. It was launched in 2017, but soon after arriving at the Earth orbit it lost connection. In April 2018, the countries' agreed on producing AngoSat-2 to replace its predecessor.