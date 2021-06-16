UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Asked US To Allow Delivery Of Parts For AngoSat-2 Satellite To Russia - Official

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Airbus Asked US to Allow Delivery of Parts for AngoSat-2 Satellite to Russia - Official

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is expecting permission from the United States to deliver US-made parts for the Angolan communication satellite AngoSat-2, Vladimir Terekhov, the head of Airbus Defense and Space in Russia and Belarus, told Sputnik on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is expecting permission from the United States to deliver US-made parts for the Angolan communication satellite AngoSat-2, Vladimir Terekhov, the head of Airbus Defense and Space in Russia and Belarus, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A space industry source told Sputnik on Tuesday that the production of AngoSat-2 in Russia had hit a snag due to lack of US permit for delivering a payload module that contains US electronic components.

"We are [currently] receiving the license. We have approached the corresponding US regulators," Terekhov said at the Global Space Exploration Conference 2021.

In September, Nikolay Testoyedov, the director general of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev Company, a part of Roscosmos State Space Corporation, told Sputnik that the satellite is scheduled for launch from the cosmodrome Baikonur in March 2022.

In 2009, Russia and Angola agreed that Moscow would produce the communication satellite AngoSat-1. It was launched in 2017, but soon after arriving at the Earth orbit it lost connection. In April 2018, the countries' agreed on producing AngoSat-2 to replace its predecessor.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Vladimir Putin Belarus United States Angola March April September 2017 2018 From Industry

Recent Stories

Annual Public Q&A With Putin In Works, Dates to Be ..

1 minute ago

EU Regulator Continues Review of Sputnik V, Regist ..

1 minute ago

Finland's Foreign Minister Rules Out Immediate Pla ..

1 minute ago

FM writes to heads of UN bodies calling for action ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deat ..

22 minutes ago

Coca-Cola loses $4billion after Ronaldo’s remova ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.