Allied Bank And Teamup Ventures Collaborate For 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:58 PM

Allied Bank, in collaboration with Teamup Ventures, announces the third episode of its series of Fintech Hackathons

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2024) Allied Bank, in collaboration with Teamup Ventures, announces the third episode of its series of Fintech Hackathons. Following the success of the first two hackathons that witnessed the emergence of groundbreaking startups, Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures are once again bringing together innovators and entrepreneurs to drive digital transformation in the banking sector.

The Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon will continue its tradition of fostering innovation and collaboration among participants. With a focus on addressing key challenges and opportunities in the Fintech landscape, this year's hackathon will feature four thematic areas:

  • Innovative Authentication Mechanisms
  • Transforming ‘myABL’ into an ‘Integrated Digital Platform’
  • Integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence to Improve Banking Services & Customer Experience
  • Leveraging SBP’s Raast Payment

The Hackathon will provide participants with a platform to develop and showcase innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers in the digital age. Allied Bank’s continued efforts to host these hackathons underscores its commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional digital experiences to its customers.

Reflecting on the success of the previous Hackathons, Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Officer at Allied Bank Limited, commented, The Fintech Hackathon has been instrumental in fostering innovation and nurturing emerging talent in the Fintech ecosystem. Such events provide an excellent opportunity to engage with the broader Fintech community and explore innovative solutions that can drive meaningful change in the banking industry. We look forward to seeing the groundbreaking solutions that participants will develop this year.

"

Zouhair Abdul Khaliq, Founder and CEO at Teamup Ventures, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "The Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon has become a flagship event in the fintech community, providing a platform for collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship. We are excited to partner with Allied Bank once again and support the next generation of Fintech innovators."

Applications for the 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon are now open, and interested participants can register at https://abl.com/hackathon until 28th April 2024. Problem solvers and innovators from across the country are encouraged to apply, and selected participants will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes worth a total of PKR 3 million, mentorship opportunities, and potential collaboration with Allied Bank Limited.

For more information about the 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon, please visit https://www.abl.com/hackathon

About Allied Bank Limited: Allied Bank Limited is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, offering a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and institutions. With a focus on innovation and digital transformation, Allied Bank is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving positive change in the banking industry.

About Teamup Ventures: Teamup Ventures is a leading innovation hub and venture builder dedicated to supporting startups and entrepreneurs in the middle East and South Asia. Through its network of mentors, investors, and corporate partners, Teamup Ventures empowers startups to scale and succeed in today's competitive market.

