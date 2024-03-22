Allied Bank And Teamup Ventures Collaborate For 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:58 PM
Allied Bank, in collaboration with Teamup Ventures, announces the third episode of its series of Fintech Hackathons
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2024) Allied Bank, in collaboration with Teamup Ventures, announces the third episode of its series of Fintech Hackathons. Following the success of the first two hackathons that witnessed the emergence of groundbreaking startups, Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures are once again bringing together innovators and entrepreneurs to drive digital transformation in the banking sector.
The Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon will continue its tradition of fostering innovation and collaboration among participants. With a focus on addressing key challenges and opportunities in the Fintech landscape, this year's hackathon will feature four thematic areas:
- Innovative Authentication Mechanisms
- Transforming ‘myABL’ into an ‘Integrated Digital Platform’
- Integrating Generative Artificial Intelligence to Improve Banking Services & Customer Experience
- Leveraging SBP’s Raast Payment
The Hackathon will provide participants with a platform to develop and showcase innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of customers in the digital age. Allied Bank’s continued efforts to host these hackathons underscores its commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional digital experiences to its customers.
Reflecting on the success of the previous Hackathons, Mohsin Mithani, Chief Digital Officer at Allied Bank Limited, commented, The Fintech Hackathon has been instrumental in fostering innovation and nurturing emerging talent in the Fintech ecosystem. Such events provide an excellent opportunity to engage with the broader Fintech community and explore innovative solutions that can drive meaningful change in the banking industry. We look forward to seeing the groundbreaking solutions that participants will develop this year.
"
Zouhair Abdul Khaliq, Founder and CEO at Teamup Ventures, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "The Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon has become a flagship event in the fintech community, providing a platform for collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship. We are excited to partner with Allied Bank once again and support the next generation of Fintech innovators."
Applications for the 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon are now open, and interested participants can register at https://abl.com/hackathon until 28th April 2024. Problem solvers and innovators from across the country are encouraged to apply, and selected participants will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes worth a total of PKR 3 million, mentorship opportunities, and potential collaboration with Allied Bank Limited.
For more information about the 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon, please visit https://www.abl.com/hackathon
About Allied Bank Limited: Allied Bank Limited is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, offering a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and institutions. With a focus on innovation and digital transformation, Allied Bank is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving positive change in the banking industry.
About Teamup Ventures: Teamup Ventures is a leading innovation hub and venture builder dedicated to supporting startups and entrepreneurs in the middle East and South Asia. Through its network of mentors, investors, and corporate partners, Teamup Ventures empowers startups to scale and succeed in today's competitive market.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
More Stories From Technology
-
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment4 hours ago
-
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan1 day ago
-
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Reno11 F 5G1 day ago
-
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements2 days ago
-
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,9992 days ago
-
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 5G3 days ago
-
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge technology now intr ..3 days ago
-
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan4 days ago
-
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse into the Future6 days ago
-
TikTok ban in US is the issue?7 days ago
-
SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launches on third test flight8 days ago
-
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design Standards8 days ago