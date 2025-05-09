Open Menu

India Cannot Be Allowed To Become Judge, Jury And Executioner: ISPR DG

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:14 PM

India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG

DG ISPR Lt. Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says Indian forces are deliberately targeting Pakistani civilian populations, and Pakistan is only retaliating against those specific Indian posts from where the firing is coming

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India could not be allowed to become the judge, jury and executioner by using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext for aggression.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India is firing and shelling across the Line of Control (LoC). He expressed these views while talking to the Turkish media on Friday.

He said Indian forces are deliberately targeting Pakistani civilian populations, and Pakistan is only retaliating against those specific Indian posts from where the firing is coming.

The DG added that Pakistan did not initiate any drone or rocket attacks, nor did it carry out any aerial strikes. The response has only involved small arms targeting Indian military posts. India launched a campaign claiming that Pakistan carried out drone and air strikes, which is a lie and a fabrication. In 21st-century warfare, every strike has electronic evidence. Had Pakistan carried out a missile strike, there would be electronic proof of it.

The military spokesperson said that India claims to have shot down Pakistani aircraft—so where is the wreckage? If they have our pilots, where are they? India has silenced international media there, and now Indian media is fabricating fictional stories every hour, which have become laughable. When we respond, the world will hear it directly—we don’t need Indian media.

The DG ISPR stated that India is using acts of terrorism as a pretext for political objectives. After the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan offered neutral and transparent investigations, but India refused to allow such independent and transparent investigations.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army further said that India attacked places of worship at six different locations in Pakistan.

India, without evidence, targeted women, children and the elderly.

Pakistan strongly rejected the Indian allegations and has not seen any evidence supporting the Indian claims. No such proof exists. India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner.

