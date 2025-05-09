(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) On May 7, 2025, a historic event unfolded thousands of feet above the ground — now being hailed as the world’s largest aerial dogfight — where Pakistan achieved a stunning air combat victory over India in a tense 59-minute battle.

The aviation sources said that India deployed its strategic squadron toward Pakistani airspace, comprising state-of-the-art Rafale jets, SU-30s, and MiG series aircraft. The objective was to breach Pakistani airspace and assert aerial dominance — a direct provocation aimed at undermining Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In response, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) immediately went on operational alert. Combat-ready squadrons including JF-17 Thunder Block III, F-16 Falcons, and ground-based missile defense systems, mobilized under a unified command. Using radar lock-on systems, Pakistani forces lured Indian aircraft into the Beyond Visual Range (BVR) kill zone.

What followed was a high-stakes aerial confrontation: on one side, India's multi-billion-dollar French Rafale jets; on the other, Pakistan’s homegrown Thunder jets, flown by sons of the soil, armed with faith and fierce determination.

The engagement quickly became a live demonstration of war capabilities for the global defense community. Pakistan downed three Rafale jets without crossing its own border. The fireballs that erupted from the cockpits of the destroyed aircraft shattered India's claims of air superiority.

Far from a routine skirmish, the clash was a textbook example of network-centric warfare. Pakistani pilots executed the operation entirely in BVR combat mode, leveraging advanced missile systems that neutralized Indian aircraft before visual contact could even be made.

Over the span of nearly an hour, both sides engaged in an intense aerial war zone involving electronic warfare, jamming, ECM (Electronic Countermeasures), and radar neutralization techniques.

Pakistan’s calculated tactics dismantled India's air combat doctrine.

India's once-vaunted Rafale squadron — hailed as a "game changer" — was reduced to wreckage. The jets, equipped with SCALP cruise missiles, AESA radars, and advanced electronic warfare suites, were no match for Pakistan’s precision attacks. The result was simple: destruction.

In a separate development, Pakistan also intercepted and destroyed six Israeli-made drones sent by India during the same conflict period.

The significance of this dogfight is profound. Previously, the world’s longest dogfight occurred in 1973 between Israel and Egypt and lasted 53 minutes. The May 7 Indo-Pak clash, lasting 59 minutes, now stands as the longest and most intense conventional aerial dogfight in history.

Pakistani pilots not only trapped Indian jets within their defense interception zones, but demonstrated a new level of strategic neutralization, setting a precedent in modern air warfare. Not a single Indian missile breached Pakistani airspace, thanks to a cohesive, fortified, and high-morale defense shield.

In stark contrast to its usual narrative, India had no footage, no heroic briefings, and no captured pilot — only silence, the kind that follows a defeat too heavy to explain.

The United States has decided not to intervene in the conflict, reinforcing the significance of Pakistan's self-reliant defense strategy.

International military think tanks have dubbed the operation “The Tactical Masterclass of the East.” Analysts from China, Russia, Turkey, and the West have praised Pakistan’s performance as exemplary — a benchmark for any modern air force.

This was not just a defensive win for Pakistan — it was a new record, a proud chapter in history, and a powerful statement of capability, unity, and resolve.