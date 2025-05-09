Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 09 May 2025

Arslan Farid Published May 09, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 May 2025 is 367,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 314,990. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 May 2025 is 367,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 314,990.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 336,756 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 288,739.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 367,400 Rs 336,756
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 314,990 Rs 288,739
Per Gram Gold Rs 31,499 Rs 28,874

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

50 minutes ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

10 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

10 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

10 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

10 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

10 hours ago
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

10 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

10 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

10 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

10 hours ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

10 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business