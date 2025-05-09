IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

(@Abdulla99267510)

Local media report Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of ongoing IPL edition

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for an indefinite period due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The local media reported that the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the ongoing IPL edition. Senior officials were also present during the high-level deliberations.

The suspension follows an unusual incident during the previous day’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, when authorities unexpectedly halted the game. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal later announced the cancellation of the match, leaving players, spectators, and cheerleaders in shock and confusion inside the stadium.

The decision to postpone the entire league came just hours after the match was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), citing rising tensions between the two countries, has already announced the relocation of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Dubai.

Following the IPL incident, a video of a visibly distressed cheerleader went viral on social media. In the video, she described the terrifying atmosphere inside the stadium. “Suddenly the entire stadium was evacuated, everyone was screaming! I think I’m still in shock. I don’t even understand why I’m not crying,” she said.

The tensions intensified after the Pahalgam incident, which triggered Indian aggression.

In response, Pakistan delivered a powerful retaliatory strike, destroying several military posts and even targeting Rafale jets, reportedly causing significant embarrassment for Indian authorities on the international stage.