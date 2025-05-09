IPL Suspended For Indefinite Period Due To Escalating Pakistan, India Tensions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:54 PM
Local media report Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of ongoing IPL edition
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for an indefinite period due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The local media reported that the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the ongoing IPL edition. Senior officials were also present during the high-level deliberations.
The suspension follows an unusual incident during the previous day’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, when authorities unexpectedly halted the game. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal later announced the cancellation of the match, leaving players, spectators, and cheerleaders in shock and confusion inside the stadium.
The decision to postpone the entire league came just hours after the match was cancelled.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), citing rising tensions between the two countries, has already announced the relocation of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Dubai.
Following the IPL incident, a video of a visibly distressed cheerleader went viral on social media. In the video, she described the terrifying atmosphere inside the stadium. “Suddenly the entire stadium was evacuated, everyone was screaming! I think I’m still in shock. I don’t even understand why I’m not crying,” she said.
The tensions intensified after the Pahalgam incident, which triggered Indian aggression.
In response, Pakistan delivered a powerful retaliatory strike, destroying several military posts and even targeting Rafale jets, reportedly causing significant embarrassment for Indian authorities on the international stage.
Recent Stories
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
More Stories From Sports
-
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions1 minute ago
-
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed17 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup17 hours ago
-
FIH Hockey Pro League season resumes next month19 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators Captain Saud Shakeel praises team's performance after victory22 hours ago
-
Islamabad United coach discusses team challenges after loss22 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators crushes Islamabad United with record-breaking batting blitz2 days ago
-
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared2 days ago
-
Canada to host 2026 World Squash Jr C’ships2 days ago
-
Jamil, Babar to train Bangladeshi players, coaches2 days ago
-
PSL X to go ahead as planned2 days ago
-
RSO chairs meeting to discuss issues for promoting sports2 days ago