Open Menu

IPL Suspended For Indefinite Period Due To Escalating Pakistan, India Tensions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 12:54 PM

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

Local media report Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of ongoing IPL edition

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for an indefinite period due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The local media reported that the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) called an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the ongoing IPL edition. Senior officials were also present during the high-level deliberations.

The suspension follows an unusual incident during the previous day’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, when authorities unexpectedly halted the game. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal later announced the cancellation of the match, leaving players, spectators, and cheerleaders in shock and confusion inside the stadium.

The decision to postpone the entire league came just hours after the match was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), citing rising tensions between the two countries, has already announced the relocation of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Dubai.

Following the IPL incident, a video of a visibly distressed cheerleader went viral on social media. In the video, she described the terrifying atmosphere inside the stadium. “Suddenly the entire stadium was evacuated, everyone was screaming! I think I’m still in shock. I don’t even understand why I’m not crying,” she said.

The tensions intensified after the Pahalgam incident, which triggered Indian aggression.

In response, Pakistan delivered a powerful retaliatory strike, destroying several military posts and even targeting Rafale jets, reportedly causing significant embarrassment for Indian authorities on the international stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Punjab Social Media Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League Dubai Media

Recent Stories

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

4 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

13 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

13 hours ago
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

13 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

13 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

13 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

13 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

13 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports