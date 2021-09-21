UrduPoint.com

Argentina's New Sputnik V Manufacturing Plant To Produce 500Mln Doses Per Year

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Argentina's New Sputnik V Manufacturing Plant to Produce 500Mln Doses per Year

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The new Sputnik V production plant in Argentina will produce up to 500 million vaccine doses per year, paving way for vaccine export, the head of the Richmond laboratory, Marcelo Figueiras, told Sputnik in an interview.

Construction of a $65 million-worth plant that will produce Sputnik V vaccine from scratch has already begun in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires.

"(The plant) will have a capacity to produce 500 million doses per year. This is a very large capacity ... I think that if we have such a powerful plant, we can help RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund) supply vaccines to other countries," Figueiras said.

The head of the laboratory added that a number of Latin American countries, including Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru and Chile, had already shown their interest in receiving Sputnik V, noting that the vaccine manufacturers "also talk about cooperation with Brazil and Mexico."

"There is nothing surprising about the fact that they call us: today we have a very good product (Sputnik V) that the whole world wants, and even those who use other vaccines are looking for the possibility of using booster doses of this vaccine. Moreover, we are the only manufacturer of Sputnik V in South America," Figueiras said.

More Stories From Technology

