UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Unveils Plan To Become Space Manufacturing Hub By 2030

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:19 PM

Australia unveils plan to become space manufacturing hub by 2030

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has released a roadmap to grow the country's space manufacturing industry

CANBERRA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has released a roadmap to grow the country's space manufacturing industry.

The plan, which was published on Friday, includes two, five and 10-year goals for the sector as the government seeks to modernize Australian manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the roadmap, by 2030 Australian companies will be "able to manufacture and then launch small satellites to space, with an initial focus on Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Equatorial Orbit and beyond, using launches from Australian territory." Australia will be "recognized for launch infrastructure and capabilities leveraging its unique location in the southern hemisphere," it said.

The ASA, which is based in South Australia (SA), was established in 2018 with a goal of growing the value of the country's space industry from 3.

9 billion Australian Dollars (3.02 billion U.S. dollars) to 12 billion Australian dollars (9.3 billion U.S. dollars) and creating 20,000 new jobs by 2030.

"This road map sets out our vision for manufacturing investment in the sector, which will complement the excellent work already being done by the Australian Space Agency to grow the economy and create jobs," Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said in a statement on Friday.

"From products launched into space like nano and small satellites, through to space components like sensors and communication arrays, Australia has a number of unique opportunities across space manufacturing," she said.

Two rocket launch sites have been built in South Australia, from which rockets were launched in 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Road 2018 2020 From Government Industry Billion Jobs Satellites Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International criticism grows over Indian deceptio ..

1 minute ago

UK Jan retail sales dive 8.2% on virus lockdown: d ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000

2 minutes ago

Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets slip as recovery pace fuels rate-hik ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.