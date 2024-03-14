- Home
- Technology
- News
- Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartphone
Babar Azam Continues Partnership With Vivo For Upcoming Launch Of V30 5G Smartphone
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:29 PM
Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) vivo, a globally recognized technology brand, has officially announced the continuation of its partnership with Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for its much-awaited vivo V30 5G smartphone
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) vivo, a globally recognized technology brand, has officially announced the continuation of its partnership with Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for its much-awaited vivo V30 5G smartphone.
This partnership resonates with vivo's vision to enhance the brand's visibility and earn its customers’ trust. Babar Azam's association with vivo dates back to the launch of the V23 5G, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation and excellence.
Babar Azam expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, " I am delighted to once again collaborate with vivo for its upcoming V30 5G smartphone. vivo always impresses me with its groundbreaking smartphone innovations, continually raising the bar and redefining industry standards. Their unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries is truly remarkable."
Commenting on this partnership, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan said, “We are excited to partner with the world’s number 1 batsman — Babar Azam for the launch of vivo V30 5G smartphone. His association with vivo reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in smartphone technology, enhancing trust among our customers. The upcoming V30 5G represents an evolution of this commitment, with an upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature that equips users with a powerful tool for capturing stunning portraits, even in challenging low-light conditions. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to evolve, delivering innovative products that meet and exceed our users' needs."
With vivo V30 5G, users will be able to experience a revolution in smartphone photography. Building on the stellar Smart Color Temperature Adjustment function of V29 5G, which masterfully blends human and environmental colors, V30 5G is set to raise the bar even higher.
The Aura Light Portrait feature in vivo V30 5G, with the Distance-Sensitive Lighting capability, can intelligently adjust the brightness based on the subject's proximity to the camera, whether near or far, guaranteeing that each snapshot emerges as a masterpiece.
The Aura Light of V30 5G sports an innovative rounded rectangular design that allows for a larger and softer light-emitting area, showcasing vivo's commitment to perfecting every detail. Additionally, with the 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, it will be easy to capture more smiles of family and friends in one picture.
For an enhanced visual and aesthetic experience, V30 5G adopts a 3D Curved Screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This elevates the premium look of the phone while offering users an immersive, clear, and smooth visual experience. The combination of these advancements positions V30 5G as a device that doesn't compromise on style, performance, or user experience.
Each iteration of the vivo V series offers a unique visual delight with its Color, Material, and Finish (CMF). The upcoming V30 5G is set to feature Peacock Green and Waving Aqua, each showcasing vivo's creative genius. The much-anticipated dazzling debut of the V30 5G will add a vibrant new chapter to the world of color.
vivo V30 5G makes no compromises on performance. Notably, V30 5G is anticipated to be vivo's slimmest phone with a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery. It supports 80W FlashCharge, enabling users to effortlessly meet the power demands of extended use while enjoying smooth performance. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, it ensures a seamless user experience.
The countdown begins for the launch of V30 5G. This game-changer is set to revolutionize user experiences with its blend of elegance and advanced camera capabilities. As anticipation reaches fever pitch, mark your calendars for March 19, 2024. Get ready to witness vivo redefine the smartphone landscape once again.
Recent Stories
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
More Stories From Technology
-
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?5 minutes ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch21 hours ago
-
TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products showcased at MWC 2024 ..6 days ago
-
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Powerhouses of 2024 S1 ..7 days ago
-
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs7 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Celebration of Interna ..7 days ago
-
Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption9 days ago
-
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,00010 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusive Workshop10 days ago
-
PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles and 52,125 Non-Standard Plates10 days ago
-
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards12 days ago
-
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!14 days ago