Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

BRICS Leaders Express Concern Over Possibility of Arms Race in Outer Space - Declaration

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) BRICS leaders expressed on Thursday their concern over the possibility of an arms race in outer space and called for the peaceful exploration and uses of outer space in accordance with international law.

"We express our serious concern about the possibility of an arms race in outer space and reaffirm the need to carry on activities in the exploration and peaceful uses of outer space in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations," the leaders said in joint declaration following the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil.

"We emphasize the urgent need to negotiate a legally binding multilateral instrument that could fill the gap in the international legal regime applicable to outer space, including on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space," the declaration said.

