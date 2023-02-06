'Case Flow Management System', facilitates Resolution Of More Than 90% Complaints Received By District Consumer Courts & District Authority

The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 48,721 complaints for the District Authority and 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts since its launch in 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 48,721 complaints for the District Authority and 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts since its launch in 2019. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 46,597 out of 48,721 District Authority complaints and 46,911 out of 50,059 complaints of the District Consumer Courts complaints have been redressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Case-Flow Management System has digitized the manual system of District Consumer Courts, Councils and District Authority improving the overall workflow and delivery of public services.

Furthermore, the system has enabled the District Authority in successfully achieving 96% Case Disposed Status of Complaints Filed before District Authority and 92% Cases Filed before District Consumer Courts so far.