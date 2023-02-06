UrduPoint.com

'Case Flow Management System', Facilitates Resolution Of More Than 90% Complaints Received By District Consumer Courts & District Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 02:45 PM

'Case Flow Management System', facilitates Resolution Of More Than 90% Complaints Received By District Consumer Courts & District Authority

The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 48,721 complaints for the District Authority and 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts since its launch in 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 48,721 complaints for the District Authority and 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts since its launch in 2019. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 46,597 out of 48,721 District Authority complaints and 46,911 out of 50,059 complaints of the District Consumer Courts complaints have been redressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Case-Flow Management System has digitized the manual system of District Consumer Courts, Councils and District Authority improving the overall workflow and delivery of public services.

Furthermore, the system has enabled the District Authority in successfully achieving 96% Case Disposed Status of Complaints Filed before District Authority and 92% Cases Filed before District Consumer Courts so far.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Progress 2019

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

13 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

20 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

1 hour ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s stay at Fairmont The Palm

1 hour ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.