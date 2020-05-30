UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chances Of Manned SpaceX Mission Launch On Saturday Remain At 50% Due To Weather - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Chances of Manned SpaceX Mission Launch on Saturday Remain at 50% Due to Weather - NASA

The chances that the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, will be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) as scheduled on Saturday are at 50 percent, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The chances that the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, will be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) as scheduled on Saturday are at 50 percent, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

Bad weather already made SpaceX delay the launch from Wednesday until Saturday. If successful, it will be the first crewed mission sent to space from the United States in nine years.

"We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation.

#LaunchAmerica," Bridenstine twitted. His words were also confirmed by SpaceX.

"All systems go for Crew Dragon's test flight with @NASA astronauts @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug. Teams are keeping an eye on weather. Webcast will go live at ~11:00 a.m. EDT [15:00 GMT]," SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

For SpaceX, the launch represents the final flight test of the transportation system it produced before being certified for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the ISS under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Related Topics

Weather World Twitter Florida United States SpaceX All From

Recent Stories

Iran Confirms 2,282 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Ho ..

51 seconds ago

Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV ..

52 seconds ago

Provisional green light for South African sport to ..

54 seconds ago

Mills may buy wheat from any dist at low price, fo ..

56 seconds ago

Townsend grateful for Palace support

5 minutes ago

US Records Further 24,266 COVID-19 Cases Over Past ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.