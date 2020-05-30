Chances of Manned SpaceX Mission Launch on Saturday Remain at 50% Due to Weather - NASA

The chances that the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, will be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) as scheduled on Saturday are at 50 percent, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The chances that the world's first commercially built manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon, will be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) as scheduled on Saturday are at 50 percent, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

Bad weather already made SpaceX delay the launch from Wednesday until Saturday. If successful, it will be the first crewed mission sent to space from the United States in nine years.

"We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation.

#LaunchAmerica," Bridenstine twitted. His words were also confirmed by SpaceX.

"All systems go for Crew Dragon's test flight with @NASA astronauts @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug. Teams are keeping an eye on weather. Webcast will go live at ~11:00 a.m. EDT [15:00 GMT]," SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

For SpaceX, the launch represents the final flight test of the transportation system it produced before being certified for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the ISS under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.