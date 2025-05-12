- Home
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W charging
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The Newest Addition To NOTE 50 Series With Revolutionary 100W Charging
Published May 12, 2025
Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched its NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G which uniquely blends metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features, 100X periscope camera and extraordinary charging capabilities.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched its NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G which uniquely blends metal craftsmanship with innovative AI features, 100X periscope camera and extraordinary charging capabilities. Priced at PKR 119,999 the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is now available nationwide and online on X-park with free MagPower with every purchase.
The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G features the highest configuration telephoto lens in its class, with a 50MP ultra-thin periscope lens offering up to 6X digital lossless zoom and up to 100X ultimate zoom, making it the most powerful long-focus lens in its segment.
The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is also set to revolutionize your past perception of AI. With the powerful DeepSeek R1 seamlessly integrated into its core, this series represents a remarkable leap forward in AI technology. One of its standout innovations is AI Live Call Translation, which enables real-time, two-way translation during phone calls, breaking language barriers effortlessly. Complementing this is the AI Call Summary feature, which automatically transcribes and summarizes key points from calls, ensuring users never miss important details. Additionally, the series introduces advanced AI Health Monitoring, tracking vital health metrics like heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns, offering users valuable insights into their well-being.
The NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is more than just a smartphone; it's an AI companion designed for seamless communication, enhanced productivity, and personal health management.
The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G is crafted with precision, featuring an Armor Alloy Metal body that not only enhances durability but also exudes a premium feel. Designed for those who appreciate both style and strength, the NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G delivers a refined aesthetic with a solid grip, making it the perfect blend of elegance and resilience.
Talking about the latest launch, Infinix CEO Simon Feng said: “The NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G embodies our commitment to driving meaningful innovation that enhances the daily life experience of our users. From AI-powered intelligence to super-fast charging speeds to 100X periscope camera, this device is built to empower users with performance, efficiency, and durability like never before.”
Moreover, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G takes charging to the next level with All-Round FastCharge 3.0, ensuring speed, convenience, and safety. With 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless MagCharger, you can power up your device in minutes, keeping you connected without long waits. To give its users a complete wireless charging experience, 20W wireless MagPower is included free with every purchase of NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G.
