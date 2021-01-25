“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented Travel Photographer Ali Awais as he portrays the rich culture of Karachi in OPPO Gallery with the new OPPO Reno5”

OPPO is a brand that cares about its customers and truly believes that technology is for the people

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020) OPPO is a brand that cares about its customers and truly believes that technology is for the people. The recent launch of the new OPPO Reno5 ensured that the utmost quality of technology was made accessible for everyone. Devices like Reno5 empower the user to be the best version of themselves, share that happiness with their loved ones, and to Picture Life Together.

OPPO Gallery, OPPO’s latest collaboration with Ali Awais, a rising star in Travel Photography in Pakistan, did just that. With the recent launch of the new OPPO Reno5, OPPO and Ali Awais embarked on a scenic journey through the Karachi; and what better way to celebrate the OPPO Reno5 – the phone that looks like a serene starry night sky – than to photograph the ‘The City of Lights’ with the Reno5 itself and its state-of-the-art Imaging Technology. The collaboration focused on three dominant themes; Human Portraits, Culture, and Architecture. The advanced Imaging Technology of the Reno5 played no small part in making this experience a memorable one through features like AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, AI Highlight Video, Ultra-Clear 108MP Image, and much more.

The OPPO Gallery journey began with a visit to regions of Karachi that are enveloped in the richest forms of its soul and culture. These areas included the renowned Empress Market and the ever-popular Seaview, Clifton and French Beach for the view of a lifetime.

To capture the rich history of the region, Ali Awais visited Mohatta Palace and TDF Ghar. To experience the truest taste of Karachi’s sumptuous cuisine and community, Do Darya, Burns Road, and Lyari. Frere Hall for a flashback into the late 1800’s, and Tooba Masjid which is one of the most iconic and beautiful Islamic landmarks of Pakistan. Ali Awais also visited Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Building for a look into the stunning Anglo Mughal stonemasonry, and Ocean Tower for a depiction of the modernization of the city. Not to leave out what Karachi is often best known for, Mazar-e-Quaid or Jinnah Mausoleum, the final resting place of the Father of our Motherland, and Sindh Assembly Hall, for a look into the headquarters of the Leaders of today.

OPPO Gallery creates a sense of community; a family of OPPO users around the world who can capture their most cherished memories right from their OPPO smartphone and share that joy with the world. With that, OPPO offers you the chance to become a Renographer yourself! To participate, remember to turn on 'device watermark' in the camera settings and share your pictures using #ShowYourRENOgraphy & #OPPOReno5 to get a chance to win the brand new Reno5!

Become a part of the OPPO family and get your very own brand new Reno5 with top-notch imaging technology, available in markets now for Rs. 59,999.