Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner Joins Alphabet Board Of Directors - Google CEO

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner Joins Alphabet Board of Directors - Google CEO

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. has added Frances Arnold, the 2018 Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner, to its board of directors, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Google parent company Alphabet Inc. has added Frances Arnold, the 2018 Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner, to its board of directors, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday.

"I'm thrilled to welcome @francesarnold to the Alphabet Board of Directors.

Frances brings incredible academic and industry expertise with a career spanning chemistry, engineering, renewable energy and more -- and a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Looking forward to working with her!" Pichai tweeted.

In 2018, Arnold was awarded the prize "for the directed evolution of enzymes," proteins that catalyze chemical reactions. Her research focuses on the importance of more environmentally friendly manufacturing of chemical substances, such as pharmaceuticals, and the production of renewable fuels.

