Chief Secretary Punjab Inaugurates E-Procurement System

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

E-Procurement System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Federal and Provincial Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Boards, has been inaugurated by the Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

The e-Procurement System has been introduced by the Government of Punjab across all provincial departments to streamline the public procurement process. The initiative reflects the vision and relentless efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. The ceremony, presided over by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, was attended by key officials and stakeholders including SMBR Nabeel Javaid, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Planning & Development Secretary Mazhar Sial, PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Chief Secretary highlighted that the e-Procurement System was a significant step toward good governance, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and time-saving in government procurements.

He commended the Punjab IT Board team for the successful launch, expressing hope for the system's success in achieving its goals.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the e-Procurement System incorporated modern techniques to make government procurement secure and efficient. He outlined the computerization of various processes, including Procurement Planning, Online Advertisement, Online Bidding, e-Submission, e-Evaluation, and Contract Awarding.

PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim emphasized that under the system, vendors from anywhere in the world can submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient. The training for the system has been provided to 43 administrative departments across Punjab, including the Southern Punjab Secretariat and the e-FOAS team.

The successful launch of the e-Procurement System marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in procurement processes. The system is expected to revolutionize government procurement and contribute to the overall progress of Punjab.

