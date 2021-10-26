UrduPoint.com

China Achieves Quantum Computational Advantage In Two Mainstream Technical Routes

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:11 PM

China achieves quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes

A Chinese research team has successfully designed a 66-qubit programmable superconducting quantum computing system named "Zuchongzhi 2.1," significantly enhancing the quantum computational advantage

HEFEI, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A Chinese research team has successfully designed a 66-qubit programmable superconducting quantum computing system named "Zuchongzhi 2.1," significantly enhancing the quantum computational advantage.

The achievement marks that China has become the first country to achieve quantum computational advantage in two mainstream technical routes.

The study was led by renowned Chinese quantum physicist Pan Jianwei and was published online on Monday Beijing Time in the journal Physical Review Letters and Science Bulletin.

