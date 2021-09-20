China Launches Tianzhou-3 Cargo Spacecraft To Tiangong Space Station
Daniyal Sohail 16 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) China launched its Chang Zheng 7 carrier rocket with the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to the Tiangong low Earth orbit space station on Monday, the launch was broadcast by national media outlets.
The rocket was launched from the Wenchang facility in Hainan. The cargo spacecraft is set to deliver equipment, fuel and food for the Shenzhou-13 crew of three astronauts, who will fly to Tiangong next month.