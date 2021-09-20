China Launches Tianzhou-3 Cargo Spacecraft to Tiangong Space Station

China launched its Chang Zheng 7 carrier rocket with the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to the Tiangong low Earth orbit space station on Monday, the launch was broadcast by national media outlets

The rocket was launched from the Wenchang facility in Hainan. The cargo spacecraft is set to deliver equipment, fuel and food for the Shenzhou-13 crew of three astronauts, who will fly to Tiangong next month.