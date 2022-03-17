UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches New Remote Sensing Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published March 17, 2022 | 08:10 PM

China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite

China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-3402, into space on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-3402, into space on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellite was carried by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

The optical remote sensing satellite will be used to survey urban planning, the confirmation of land rights, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction.

It was the 411th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

