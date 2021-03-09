UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's OPPO Starts Test Smartphones Production In Turkey

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

China's OPPO starts test smartphones production in Turkey

Chinese smart-phone manufacturer OPPO has begun test production in its factory in Turkey, which is currently under construction, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Chinese smart-phone manufacturer OPPO has begun test production in its factory in Turkey, which is currently under construction, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Monday.

"The interest of global brands in our country is increasing day by day," Varank was quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying.

"Oppo labeled 'Made in Turkey' will hit the shelves very soon," he said.

The factory is expected to provide jobs for approximately 1,000 people when it starts full capacity production, the minister added.

The installation works started in November last year in OPPO's production facility covering an area of 12,000 squares meters.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey China November Oppo Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's State Duma Speaker to Discuss 'Digital So ..

40 minutes ago

Three peddlers arrested with narcotics

40 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hu ..

53 minutes ago

Townsend's Scotland a formidable force, says Irela ..

53 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to protect ri ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.