Chinese smart-phone manufacturer OPPO has begun test production in its factory in Turkey, which is currently under construction, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Chinese smart-phone manufacturer OPPO has begun test production in its factory in Turkey, which is currently under construction, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Monday.

"The interest of global brands in our country is increasing day by day," Varank was quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying.

"Oppo labeled 'Made in Turkey' will hit the shelves very soon," he said.

The factory is expected to provide jobs for approximately 1,000 people when it starts full capacity production, the minister added.

The installation works started in November last year in OPPO's production facility covering an area of 12,000 squares meters.