UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Astronauts Make First Space Walk Outside Tianhe Core Module

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

Chinese Astronauts Make First Space Walk Outside Tianhe Core Module

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Chinese astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo performed a spacewalk on Sunday, exiting the core cabin of China's uncompleted Tiangong orbital station for the first time.

The two astronauts exited the Tianhe core module to work on setting up a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to a live broadcast from CCTV. Commander Nie Haisheng stayed inside the core cabin.

China's Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft carrying the three astronauts successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of China's Tiangong orbital station in June.

The Sunday spacewalk was the first to be carried out by Shenzhou-12 crew members; it was also the first outer space activity for Chinese astronauts in the past 13 years.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the main module (Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens") for China's future orbital station at the end of April. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong (or "Heavenly Palace") orbital station.

China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex.

Related Topics

China Long March Hub April June Sunday From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.46 million

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 4, 2021 in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral militar ..

10 hours ago

Florida collapse toll now 24, rest of building to ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.