UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Spacecraft Chang'e-5 Successfully Lands On Moon - CCTV

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Chinese Spacecraft Chang'e-5 Successfully Lands on Moon - CCTV

Chinese probe Chang'e-5 made a successful landing on Tuesday in a designated area on the visible side of the Moon to collect lunar soil samples later, China Central Television (CCTV) reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Chinese probe Chang'e-5 made a successful landing on Tuesday in a designated area on the visible side of the Moon to collect lunar soil samples later, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The Chang'e-5 reentry vehicle was launched in the morning of November 24.

It should collect samples of lunar soil and return with them to Earth. The mission is designed to be completed in 23 days.

It is expected that the device will deliver about two kilograms of regolith to Earth. This is the first spacecraft in 44 years to be sent for lunar soil. If successful, China will become the third country after the United States and the Soviet Union to carry out such a mission.

Related Topics

China Vehicle United States November TV

Recent Stories

National polio immunization drive kicks off

1 minute ago

Cadet Colleges playing key role for quality educat ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt taking steps to upgrade transport syst ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

France plans widespread Covid vaccinations in Apri ..

3 minutes ago

Fuel loading at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.